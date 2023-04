Learn More Michael Mann Revs Up Heat 2, With Adam Driver Set To Star Filmmaker Michael Mann ("The Last of the Mohicans," "Ali," "Public Enemies") will return to the gritty world of his criminal protagonist, Neil McCauley, in an upcoming sequel to his 1995 classic, "Heat." McCauley was originally…



#learnmore #adamdriver #michaelmann #lastofmohicans #publicenemies #neilmccauley #hollywood #robertdeniro #godfatherpartii #taxidriver