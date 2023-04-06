King Charles Puts His Own Spin on Maundy Thursday By Honoring the Windrush Generation

On Thursday morning, King Charles III put on his black morning coat to celebrate Maundy Thursday, the Easter weekend celebration where the monarch gives special gifts to elderly members of the community. He and Queen Consort Camilla traveled to the York Minster, the cathedral in the Northern…



#charlesiii #easter #queenconsortcamilla #northernengland #sovereign #windrushgeneration #jamaicans #queencamilla #tatler #camilla