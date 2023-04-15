More than 100 arrested as activists delay Grand National horse race

ViewThe Grand National, one of the world's most famous horse races, was delayed Saturday after animal rights activists scaled fences around the perimeter of Aintree racecourse and got onto the track.
A total of 118 people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and public nuisance offenses in a bid to disrupt the race,...
