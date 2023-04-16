South Korea repels North Korean patrol boat that crossed sea border

South Korea’s military says it fired warning shots to repel a North Korean patrol vessel that temporarily crossed the countries’ disputed western sea boundary while chasing a Chinese fishing boat. The North Korean patrol boat crossed the so-called Northern Limit Line at around 11 a.m. Saturday…

