South Korea Fires Warning Shots At North Korean Patrol Boat That Breached Boundary

South Korea Fires Warning Shots At North Korean Patrol Boat That Breached Boundary

Upworthy

Published

South Korea Fires Warning Shots At North Korean Patrol Boat That Breached Boundary A dangerous live-fire incident has been reported in a disputed sea border patrolled by both North and South Korea on Saturday. Reportedly a North Korean vessel had been pursuing a Chinese fishing boat, according to…

#breachedboundary #northandsouthkorea #northkorean #southkorean #illustrative #nll #hill #northernlimitline #pyongyang #northkorea

Full Article