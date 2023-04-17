Who's going to King Charles' coronation? From Prince Harry to Jill Biden

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in an elaborate coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Though the British government has planned a weekend of celebrations which include a pop concert at Windsor Castle and a national holiday, the centerpiece of the occasion will…



#charlesiii #queencamilla #westminsterabbey #windsorcastle #commonwealth #elizabethii #princewilliam #princeharry #unitedkingdom #buckinghampalace