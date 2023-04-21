Texas Senate approves bill requiring Ten Commandments in classrooms

ViewThe Constitution of the United States enshrines the principle of the separation of church and state, but on Thursday, the Texas State Senate passed a bill mandating public schools to prominently display the Ten Commandments in every classroom.
The bill, SB 1515, introduced by Republican Senator Phil King, states that "a...
