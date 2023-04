Jenna Moon Apr 27, 2023, 8:38am EDTEurope Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist Evan Gershkovich REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina The News Moscow said Thursday it has denied an upcoming U.S. consular visit to detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in response to…



#jennamoon #edteurope #evangershkovich #evgenianovozhenina #news #moscow #russian #afp #sergeylavrov #newyorkcity