Chair of US Fed prank-called by Russians pretending to be Zelenskiy

The chair of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, recently held a call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president who is leading his country’s fight against Russian invaders. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that what Powell believed to be an official conversation in January was actually a…



#usfederalreserve #jeromepowell #volodymyrzelenskiy #russian #russians #vladimirkuznetsov #alexeistolyarov #vladimirputin #poland #ukraine