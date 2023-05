The star-studded final episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden delivered a big ratings boost. Thursday’s installment, the last of Corden’s eight-year run at CBS, brought in 1.43 million viewers in its 12:35 a.m. timeslot, based on fast national ratings from Nielsen. That’s a 77 percent…



#corden #nielsen #nfl #afcchampionship #carpoolkaraoke #latelateshow #harrystyles #willferrell #tomcruise #lionkingat