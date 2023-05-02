US readies second attempt at speedy border asylum screenings

ViewPresident Joe Biden scrapped expedited asylum screenings during his first month in office as part of a gutting of Trump administration border polices that included building a wall with Mexico. Now he is preparing his own version.
Donald Trump's fast-track reviews drew sharp criticism from internal government watchdog...
