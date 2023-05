The Food and Drug Administration approved a first-of-its-kind RSV vaccine by pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline for older adults on Wednesday, in time to help the U.S. combat RSV infections and deaths this year after a severe 2022 season. GlaxoSmithKline’s Arexvy is now approved for people…



