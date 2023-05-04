'Drag Race' star Shangela accused of rape in new lawsuit
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” fan favorite Darius Jeremy “DJ” Pierce, who goes by the stage name Shangela, was accused of rape in a civil lawsuit filed Wednesday. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that while filming the first season of his hit HBO show “We’re Here” in 2020, Pierce…
