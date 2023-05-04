Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, no verdict on other federal charges

Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, no verdict on other federal charges

Newsy

Published

ViewA verdict came down Thursday in a federal trial involving former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and an associate, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, in a trial carried out in a U.S. Northern District of Florida courthouse.

Gillum was found not guilty of providing false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. No verdict...

Full Article