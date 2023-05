Jonathan Groff is set to appear in the new series of Doctor Who in a key guest role. Russell T Davies, showrunner of the popular British drama, in a statement said of landing Groff in the popular BBC and Disney+ series: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honor, to get such a huge star…



#jonathangroff #russelltdavies #cabin #mindhunterseries #matrixresurrections #ncutigatwa #jodiewhittaker #kinggeorgeiii #davidtennant #ireland