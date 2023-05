WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden picked a senior aide, Neera Tanden, to replace Susan Rice as his domestic policy adviser, the White House said in a statement. Tanden, a longtime Democratic aide who served in two prior presidential administrations, will take on one of the most senior policy jobs…



