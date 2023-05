Three people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide after gunfire erupted outside a Maryland hotel on Friday afternoon, police said. A gunman opened fire on a man and woman on the 2000 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis a little after 2 p.m., Anne Arundel County police Lt. Jacklyn Davis told…



#maryland #somervilleroad #annapolis #annearundelcounty #jacklyndavis #amalawad