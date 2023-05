King Charles' 'Emotional' Coronation Moment With William Caught on Camera

King Charles III's response to Prince William's swearing an oath of allegiance to him during his coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday has gone viral, with fans posting clips to numerous social media platforms. Charles was crowned at the abbey alongside Queen Camilla in the presence of the…



#charlesiii #princewilliam #westminsterabbey #queencamilla #jillbiden #princeofwales #wales #stedward #kaylaadams #tiktok