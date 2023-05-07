Katy Perry Gets Young Royals Dancing at King Charles’s Coronation Concert

Katy Perry Gets Young Royals Dancing at King Charles’s Coronation Concert

Upworthy

Published

Katy Perry had the young British royals dancing in their seats with a dazzling rendition of her hit song “Roar” at a concert in honor of King Charles III’s coronation. Taking to the stage at Windsor Castle in a Disney Princess-inspired gold ballgown, the singer performed two songs from her…

#katyperry #charlesiiis #windsorcastle #charlotte #britishasiantrust #viviennewestwood #westminsterabbey #lionelrichie #queencamilla #tomcruise

Full Article