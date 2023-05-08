‘The Little Mermaid’ Gives a Sneak Peek of ‘Kiss the Girl’ Scene During MTV Movie & TV Awards

Sha-la-la-la-la-la, my oh my! Fans got to enjoy a first look at the iconic “Kiss the Girl” scene from the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid during the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night (May 7). In the nearly one-minute clip, Ariel and Prince Eric, played by Halle Bailey and…



#kissgirl #littlemermaid #mtvmovietvawards #hallebailey #jonahhauerking #awkwafina #ursula #melissamccarthy #zanelowe #applemusic1