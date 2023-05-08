‘The Little Mermaid’: First Look At ‘Kiss The Girl’ Musical Number Airs During MTV Movie & TV Awards

Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King in 'The Little Mermaid' During the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards a preview clip of The Little Mermaid air showcasing the scene with the “Kiss the Girl” musical number. Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King star in the iconic scene where Ariel and Prince Eric take a boat…



#jonahhauerking #littlemermaidduring #mtvmovietvawards #kissgirl #hallebailey #ursula #flounder #jacobtremblay #daveeddiggs #awkwafina