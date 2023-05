It’s Wordle time, folks. Time to kick off the week right with some good old fashioned puzzle solving. This weekend was a fun one. It was Mother’s Day which we celebrated with family and such a lovely day out, we barbequed for the first time in a hot minute. I also rewatched the entire first season…



#truedetective #hbo #wordlebot #canoe #huzzah #middleenglish #pvpwordle #2 #3 #0