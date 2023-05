Monday is back. A day devoted, ironically, to the night—to the moon, specifically. The weekend is over, but soon it’ll be the summer and the lines between week and weekend will blur. I’m all for it. Winter was hard, though this spring has been lovely and cool with a bit of much-needed rain. The…



#clue #inuit #arctic #alaska #greenland #inuktitut #protoeskimoaleut #aleut #wordlebot #huzzah