Australia’s PM rules out ‘Quad’ summit in Sydney after Biden cuts his Asia trip short

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out a so-called Quad summit in Sydney without U.S. President Joe Biden, saying the four leaders will talk at the Group of Seven meeting this weekend in Japan. Albanese said Wednesday he understands why Biden pulled out of…



#canberra #australian #anthonyalbanese #sydney #groupof #albanese #narendramodi #fumiokishida #parliament #g7