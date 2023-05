The mission statement of the new Apple TV+ documentary "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" is declared in its opening minutes after Michael J. Fox rejects the "sad sack" version of his life story, which suggests he was an actor at the top of the world before being crushed by a debilitating disease.…



#apple #michaeljfoxmovie #michaeljfox #davisguggenheim #sundance #rottentomatoes #guggenheim #rogerebertcom #christylemire #familyties