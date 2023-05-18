‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale: Tom Sandoval Breaks Down to Lisa Vanderpump After Betraying Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval has an emotional breakdown over his status with Ariana Madix during the season 10 finale of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules. In the episode that aired Wednesday, Sandoval shares a tense conversation with Lisa Vanderpump after news broke about him cheating on longtime partner Madix with their…



#tomsandoval #arianamadix #sandoval #lisavanderpump #madix #raquelleviss #vanderpump #andycohen #jameskennedy #lalakent