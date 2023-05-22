Portuguese police confirm new search for missing Madeleine McCann

ViewPortuguese police have said that in the next few days they will resume searching for Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared when she was 3 years old in the country's Algarve region in 2007.
Portugal's Judicial Police released a statement confirming local media reports that they would conduct the search at...
