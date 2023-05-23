Russia fights alleged incursion from Ukraine for second day, reports more drone attacks

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian troops and security forces quashed Tuesday an alleged cross-border raid from Ukraine, claiming to have killed more than 70 attackers in a battle that lasted around 24 hours, a senior Moscow official said. It was not possible to independently confirm claims about the armed…



#ukraine #russian #moscow #kremlin #belgorod #igorkonashenkov #vyacheslavgladkov #graivoron #vladimirputin #defense