Special counsel Jack Smith and his team have spent months scrutinizing Donald Trump’s classified documents scandal, and the good news for the former president is that the investigatory phase appears to be nearing its end. The bad news for the Republican is that it might very well be followed by a…



#jacksmith #donaldtrumps #trump #donaldjtrump #specialcounsel #garland #politico #kylecheney #capitolhill #teamtrump