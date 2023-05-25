U.S. debt ceiling deal takes shape with little time to spare

U.S. President Joe Biden and top Republican lawmaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday were edging close to an agreement on the U.S. debt ceiling, according to a person familiar with the talks, with the two sides just $70 billion apart on a deal that would involve trillions of dollars. The deal aims to…



#kevinmccarthy #treasurydepartment #kevinhern #republicans #treasury #dbrsmorningstar #moody #scoperatings #ustreasury #wallyadeyemo