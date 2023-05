The numbers: A strong U.S. economy and concerns about a potential U.S. default on its debt pushed mortgage rates higher this week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.57% as of May 25, according to data released by Freddie Mac on Thursday. It’s up 18 basis points from the previous week —…



