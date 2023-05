Republicans appear to have been ignoring Donald Trump on a number of issues in recent weeks, suggesting the former president's influence on GOP lawmakers is waning as he seeks to regain the White House in 2024. Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination next year, with Florida…



#republicans #donaldtrump #trump #florida #rondesantis #ejeancarroll #justicedepartment #truthsocial #kevinmccarthy #laurenboebert