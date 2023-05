Philippine officials began evacuating thousands of villagers, shut down schools and offices and imposed a no-sail ban Monday as Typhoon Mawar approached the country’s northern provinces a week after battering the U.S. territory of Guam. The typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kpm (96…



#philippine #typhoonmawar #guam #taiwan #cagayan #batanes #raffyalejandro #officeofcivildefense #classes #uspacific