Dow Jones Pares Loss As Fed Governor Sees 'Temporary Rate Pause' And Stronger Banking Rules ; Tesla Nears Buy Point Amid Musk's China Visit
Stock indexes closed lower as the debt-ceiling bill went to a vote in the House of Representatives late Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose from session lows but indexes slid in the final 15 minutes, leaving the Dow 0.4% lower at the closing bell. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book…
