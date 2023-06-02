Edward Enninful vacates British Vogue editor’s chair to be ‘editorial advisor’

British Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful is leaving his role to take on a broader remit influencing the international Vogue brand. Enninful appeared to indicate the editor-in-chief title at British Vogue is being abolished with his departure. The role will allow the outgoing editor to take…



#edwardenninful #vogue #britishvogue #pressgazette #condénast #condenasttraveller #architecturaldigest #britwintour #voguebusiness #letterspage