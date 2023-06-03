10 images of the devastation following a 3-train crash in India that killed nearly 300 passengers
This screen grab made from AFPTV video footage taken on June 3, 2023 shows people gathering at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha. JAYANTA SHAW / Getty Images Nearly 300 people were killed in one of the deadliest train crashes in decades in…
