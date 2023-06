NEW DELHI, India — A signal error that sent a train down the wrong tracks was to blame for the train derailment in eastern India that killed nearly 300 people and injured hundreds more, officials said Sunday. The likely cause of the deadly crash emerged as families from across India rushed to the…



