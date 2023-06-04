7 shot, 1 fatally, at remembrance gathering in Chicago

ViewA 25-year-old woman was fatally shot and six other people were wounded early Sunday when gunfire erupted in Chicago during a remembrance for a man who died in a car crash, police said.

A large group of people had gathered about 1 a.m. to mark four years since a man's fatal crash when there was an altercation and shots...

