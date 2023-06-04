Barry Newman, Star of ‘The Vanishing Point’ and ‘Petrocelli,’ Dies at 92

Barry Newman, who propelled a supercharged Dodge Challenger across the American West in The Vanishing Point and portrayed a defense attorney on the NBC series Petrocelli, has died. He was 92. Newman died May 11 at NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center, his wife, Angela,…



