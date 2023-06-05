Analysis: Strong economy puts Bank of Canada's 4-month rate hike pause in doubt

became the first major global central bank to pause its rate-hike campaign in January, but the economy's surprisingly strong performance since then will test Governor Tiff Macklem's resolve to stay on the sidelines this week. A return to rate-hike mode would raise questions about how high the bank…



#bankofcanada #tiffmacklem #stephenbrown #capitaleconomics #federalreserve #macklem #roycemendes #desjardinsgroup #mendes #canadians