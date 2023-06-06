Apple WWDC: M2 Ultra chip lands in 'cheese grater' Mac Pro to displace Cupertino's last Intel holdout
Published
Apple didn't just introduce its costly Vision Pro VR headset at its Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday, but also found time to talk up its latest hardware refresh and pending software updates. The workstation-grade Mac Pro retained its infamous "cheese grater" case but will no longer have an…
#apple #visionprovr #macpro #intelxeon #m2ultracpu #cpu #gpu #800gb #macphiles #applesilicon