Texas inmate captured after escaping prison by climbing fence

PLAINVIEW, Texas — A 22-year-old inmate was captured Sunday about 250 miles from the West Texas prison he had escaped from hours earlier after climbing over a fence, officials said. Trent Thompson had last been seen at the Formby Unit in Plainview about 11:14 p.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of…



#westtexas #trentthompson #thompson #departmentofcriminal #amandahernandez #taylorcounty #colemancounty #centraltexas #gonzalolopez