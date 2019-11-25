Amazon Cyber Monday Deals for Electronics and Household Items

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals for Electronics and Household Items. Bargains on the e-commerce giant begin on November 30.

If you don't feel like waiting, there are many deals available right now for Amazon tech devices.

They include the Fire HD 8 Tablet, Kindle Paperwhite, Fire TV Cube and Echo Auto.

For non-Amazon electronics, a few deals for Cyber Monday have just been announced.

According to a Amazon press release, you can save up to 30 percent on Bose headphones.

25 percent can be shaved off a Samsung Galaxy S10/Note 10.

Up to 30 percent will also be taken off certain laptops, desktops and monitors.

Besides technology, Amazon will have deals on household and kitchen items. These include up to 35 percent off furniture and mattress brands, such as Casper.

The same discount will be placed on gaming chairs, desks and area rugs.

There will also be deals on Instant Pots, Nespresso machines and Ninja products