Amazon Cyber Monday Deals for Electronics and Household Items
Bargains on the
e-commerce giant begin
on November 30.
If you don't feel like waiting, there are many deals available right now for Amazon tech devices.
They include the Fire HD 8 Tablet,
Kindle Paperwhite, Fire TV Cube
and Echo Auto.
For non-Amazon electronics, a
few deals for Cyber Monday
have just been announced.
According to a Amazon press release, you can save up to 30 percent
on Bose headphones.
25 percent can be shaved off a Samsung Galaxy S10/Note 10.
Up to 30 percent will also be taken off certain laptops, desktops
and monitors.
Besides technology, Amazon will have deals on household and kitchen items.
These include up to 35 percent off furniture and mattress brands,
such as Casper.
The same discount will be placed on gaming chairs, desks
and area rugs.
There will also be deals on
Instant Pots, Nespresso machines
and Ninja products