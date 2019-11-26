Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ice skating returns to the Coast Coliseum Tuesday

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Ice skating returns to the Coast Coliseum Tuesday

Ice skating returns to the Coast Coliseum Tuesday

It’s officially Thanksgiving Week and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than ice skating.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ice skating returns to the Coast Coliseum Tuesday

In th- tournament of roses parade.

- - it's officially thanksgiving- week, and what better way to- get into the holiday spirit tha- ice skating!- public ice-skating sessions - return to the coast coliseum- tomorrow, with the first sessio- beginning at 6pm!

- coliseum officials encourage- guests to arrive- at least 30 minutes prior to- each session as skate sizes are- rented on a first come, first - served basis as well as the - popular skate aids, bobby the - seals.-




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.