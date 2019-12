Animal cruelty is now a felony nationwide after President Trump signs Congressional bill

ABUSE.

THE PRESIDENT ANDFOUNDER OF BIG DOG RANCHRESCUE IN LOXAHTCHEE GROVES,LAUREE SIMMONS..

STANDINGRIGHT BEHIND PRESIDENT TRUMPWHEN HE SIGNED THE "PACT ACT".PREVENTING ANIMAL CRUELTY ANDTORTURE ACT INTO LAW MONDAY.MR. TRUMP CALLED IT A "VERIMPORTANT SIGNING."TONIGHT, NEWSCHANNEL 5'SMICHELLE QUESADA TELLS USTHERE ARE NEW EFFORTS TO DEALWITH ANIMAL ABUSERS BYTARGETING VETERINARIANS.SHANNON.... TARGETINGVETERINARIANS TO CURB ANIMALABUSE.

THAT'S THE CONCEPTBEHIND A BILL IN THE FLORIDAHOUSE AND SENATE.

HOUSE BILL621 WOULD REQUIRE VETS TOREPORT SUSPECTED ANIMALCRUELTY TO AUTHORITIES.

IFNOT, THEY COULD LOSE THEIRLICENSE.

IT'S CALLED ALLIE'SLAW COMING FROM A BOSTONTERRIER WHOSE ABUSE WASSPOTTED BUT NEVER REPORTED BYAN ORLANDO VET.

THE BILL HASBIPARTISAN CO- SPONSORS WHOARE CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTICTHEY'LL SEE IT APPROVED IN THEUPCOMING SESSION.

BUTVETERINARIANS WE SPOKE WITHWORRY THE POLICY WILL HURTMORE THAN HELP.

DR. SONDRABROWN FELT PASSAGE WOULD MEANMORE ANIMALS WIND UP WITHOUTTREATMENT.(Dr. Sondra Brown, NorthwoodAnimal Hospital) (8 secs) "Itmay make people reluctant toseek veterinarian care.

Are wegoing to end up with more petsdumped by the side of the roadbecause they don't want to gin trouble?"THE STATE'S VET ASSOCIATION ISON THE FENCE TOO.

THE DIRECTORNOT TAKING A SIDE, SAYING IN ASTATEMENT THE GROUP ISREVIEWING THE BILL'S LANGUAGE.