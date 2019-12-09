Top 10 Epic Video Game Fails of 2019

Man, when looking at all these hiccups, 2019 seems like a year of embarrassing mistakes!

Welcome to WatchMojo, and today, we’re counting down our picks for the Top 10 Biggest Video Game Fails of 2019.

For this list, we’re looking at some of the foul errors done by video game companies within the past year, whether it was from greedy behavior, sheer negligence, or tone-deaf attitudes.