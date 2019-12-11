Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Learning with Llamas pt. 2

Video Credit: KOAM - Published < > Embed
Learning with Llamas pt. 2Learning with Llamas pt. 2
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Learning with Llamas pt. 2

That's where bin laden was based in the taliban protecting al qaeda some or your comments know back over justin studio k.

>> michael we are joined by klay miller and snow white the llama.

And tell me a little i want to talk a little bit more about llamas because fact you have for me so first let's start with the the fiber the first what we what we tell me about that kind of a thing yet it's.

>> extremely hard to and use it to just try to brush have anything she's got on her right cooks are waterproof okay, even if we've got a hose and where really springer downturn, a sucker down.

It takes quite a while for the water to penetrate through this.

Tell out in the wild it can keep her warm and keep it from sting went.

>> a soldier's head off and oh right off.

So then you're talking to me about the the pads on their feet i mean they're known for walking in the mountains places, yeah.

Yes.

>> they have like pads kind of like the hat on a dog's paw up but it's a little bit thicker and whenever they're walking up the mountains, you know they're sitting on rocks.

It helped cushion that and when they jump that helps kind of give them a spring.

Hossam so.

>> i know that i noticed that there's a a little bit of a split with there their lips can you explain what's going on there.

They have a split in their lives right there up front.

They don't have top teeth, so they use that i'm kind of.

>> like an elephant is the trunk show can't use it to like grab things.

So grab a good treat tourism and now more the the leaves off the trees.

So we use that to kind of so grab the top of the branch in kind of strip it all the way down to get all the leaves on the injury though, so the horizontal bite, yeah, so she's kind of got like a camel user looks like a cameras and the one other thing that you told me was about their gestational periods.

Yes, they're pregnant for 11 months, but if they're in danger, bad weather is coming.

They can hold it off up to 13 months to keep the young safe and does that have any effect on the loose is no way so have any impact on them on on the the children don't know they'll be born perfectly healthy.

So me wow well you are very very interesting.

We appreciate you coming on snow a clan.

Thank you so much for keeping us happy holidays to you and we'll be right back here on the koam morning news on




You Might Like


Tweets about this

impechy28

🐌Mikaeyla 🐌 RT @Annamatedarts: Anyone find that taking a semi-long break from drawing actually improves your drawing??? I find that breaks are just as… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Llamas Stolen From Perris Exotic Animal Farm, Possibly By Animal Rights Activists [Video]Llamas Stolen From Perris Exotic Animal Farm, Possibly By Animal Rights Activists

About two dozen llamas were stolen and other animals were turned loose Monday after an exotic animal farm in Perris was burglarized, possibly by animal rights activists. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:22Published

Llamas Stolen From Riverside County Farm [Video]Llamas Stolen From Riverside County Farm

Employees of the farm believe that animal-rights activists could be the culprits.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.