Teenager guilty of murder after 14-year-old Jaden Moodie was stabbed

Teenager guilty of murder after 14-year-old Jaden Moodie was stabbed

Teenager guilty of murder after 14-year-old Jaden Moodie was stabbed

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 14-year-old boy who was knocked off his moped and stabbed to death in the road.
