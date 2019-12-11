Teenager guilty of murder after 14-year-old Jaden Moodie was stabbed

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 14-year-old boy who was knocked off his moped and stabbed to death in the road.



Tweets about this AFENTIS FORENSICS branded as a "ferocious gang killing" by the judge - jurors at the Old Bailey were shown the graphic CCTV footage b… https://t.co/akoGKRUvCb 2 hours ago Halifax Courier A West Yorkshire Police detective has spoken out describing the actions of a teenager as 'barbaric after he was fou… https://t.co/wGnwVGIVfX 2 days ago Neil James Weekes Esq. RT @my_amigouk: Teenager guilty of murder after boy was stabbed to death in road https://t.co/JWVxMxcqXs @SkyNews https://t.co/nSZLHHJIIo 4 days ago Dodzie RT @itvtynetees: The family of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown have spoken after a man was found guilty of his murder. Leighton Barrass,… 5 days ago 🌺Shelle 🍰 RT @northumbriapol: GUILTY! 👮‍♂️👮‍♀️ Two men have been convicted for their roles in the death of much-loved #Sunderland teenager Connor Br… 6 days ago ɐʎɐ⅄ RT @SkyNews: Ayoub Majdouline, 19, has been found guilty of murder after a 14-year-old boy was knocked off his moped by a car before being… 6 days ago BLESS THE LORD X Jaden Moodie death: Teenager guilty of murder after boy, 14, was stabbed in road #SmartNews https://t.co/JPOURaGfRl 6 days ago robert boyd Jaden Moodie death: Teenager guilty of murder after boy, 14, was stabbed in road https://t.co/1EQwyWMfJ1. A14 year… https://t.co/FmgCmZJ0el 6 days ago