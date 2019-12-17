Global  

House Rules Committee Hashing Out Guidelines For Impeachment Vote

A House impeachment vote against President Donald Trump is one day away; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.
House Rules Committee Sets Terms For Impeachment Floor Debate

House Rules Committee Sets Terms For Impeachment Floor DebateWatch VideoThe House Rules Committee met Tuesday to spell out the guidelines for the next steps in...
Shouting Match Breaks Out at House Rules Hearing: We Can't Talk Over Each Other, the Stenographer Can't Keep Up!

Congressman *Jamie Raskin*, a Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, got into a heated...
Trump Sends Fiery Letter To Speaker Pelosi Ahead Of Wednesday's Impeachment Vote

The House Rules Committee is taking the final step ahead of Wednesday's impeachment vote. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports. (12-17-2019)

House Rules Committee Sets Terms For Impeachment Floor Debate

The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to spell out the guidelines for the next steps in the impeachment process.

