Anti-Trump rallies hit U.S. cities before House vote

Anti-Trump rallies hit U.S. cities before House vote

Anti-Trump rallies hit U.S. cities before House vote

People marched through central New York on Tuesday, as well as in other major U.S. cities, to push their representatives to vote to impeach Donald Trump.

The president says the impeachment proceedings are an "open war" on democracy.

Caroline Malone reports.
Anti-Trump rallies hit U.S. cities before House vote

Protesters rallied against President Donald Trump in the heart of New York City Tuesday (September 17), the eve of a US House vote on whether to impeach the president.

The crowd in Times Square was one of many protests organized nationwide, all demanding Trump's impeachment.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK TEACHER, HILLARY, SAYING: "... the charges are, for me, pretty terrifying.

So I'm convinced.'' The vote includes two articles of impeachment against the President.

If they're approved, its down to the Republican-led Senate to decide if they want to hold a trial on whether to remove Trump from office.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK RETIREE, OBIE HUNT, SAYING: "...I think the Republican Senate has just already made up their minds.

And that's what I think is terrible.

If they were jurors, you wouldn't even be sitting on a jury if you said you already made up your mind.

You know, they should do what's best for the country and not the party." There was a smaller pro-Trump rally nearby calling out what they see as a lack of evidence against Trump.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK CAREGIVER, KAREN, SAYING: "It's a farce.

There's not one shred of evidence.

It's hearsay.

This one heard that one who heard the other one.

Get some concrete evidence.

You know, everyone has to abide by the law, whether they're Republican or Democrat." Late Tuesday, the President sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling the process an 'illegal partisan attempted coup' and an 'open war' on American democracy.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT, DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "Look it's a hoax, the whole impeachment thing." Trump is accused of withholding nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine, to push the country to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

The President has refused to cooperate with the House process, and tried to stop former officials from testifying.




